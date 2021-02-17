ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com)-- An overnight shooting in north St. Louis County left one person wounded.
Officers were called to Mally's Supermarket in the 7400 block of West Florissant after a person was shot around 2 a.m. Wednesday. The person was taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown. The age and gender of the victim has not been released.
