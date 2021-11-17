The Parkway School District voted unanimously Wednesday night to approve changes to several middle school boundaries.
The vote means students from Pierremont Elementary will attend South Middle School and students from Hanna Woods Elementary will attend Southwest Middle School.
It's the fourth feeder change the district has made in the last 10 years.
A group of parents attended the school board meeting, upset with the proposed move. Previously, students who attend Pierremont Elementary go on to attend West Middle School.
"So in essence, you're wanting to send kids from a West elementary to a low ranking South middle school," said Michelle Fussner, who currently has a fifth grader at Pierremont. "How will they be prepared to then transition into the highest ranked Parkway school?"
The district said the shift will help alleviate overcrowding at West Middle School. It said some teachers share classrooms, while others teach in other open spaces they can find.
"Teachers will make it just amazing, but it's hard to see that right now," said Paul Tandy, a spokesperson for the Parkway School District. "It's hard to tell some folks that maybe the opportunities their children are having at one middle school are perhaps not what they want them to."
Some parents said they don't buy the overcrowding argument and argue the student body at West Middle has remained at a consistent level.
"It's unfortunate that Parkway is a good school district and they offer a good education, but unfortunately from school to school, be it middle school, high school, the education is not the same," said Fussner.
The district said the curriculum across all middle schools is the same, as is the caliber of teachers.
But some parents like Fussner point to MAP testing scores that show South Middle School is outperformed by West Middle School.
"We feel like since this proposal was brought up in April, that the decision had been made by the board by the administration and that they did not even pretend to listen."
After leaving South High School, students will then be enrolled back into West High School, unless they wish to attend South High. Some parents say the damage will be done.
"Mental health, social emotional impact on a child during adolescence during teenage years, middle school, high school on top of the pandemic there is no need for this transition," said Fussner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.