ST.LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- St. Louis Public School parents say they were kept in the dark about the district’s decision to scale back on their high school baseball and softball programs.
“Parents weren’t given any information ahead of time,” said parent Gretchen Jenson.
Gretchen Jenson says this year would have been her son’s first attempt for a shot at competing in district games.
“He said if he can’t play baseball then he doesn’t want to go to the school,” said Jenson.
She noticed something was off when she saw SLPS’s baseball schedule had not been posted to the Missouri State high school activities association.
“A lot of parents could be very upset,” said Jenson.
SLPS told News 4 this year players will not compete in district league games because they want to focus on building their program up.
They said they’ve seen a dip in interest in the sport.
A decision Jenson says didn’t included any parent input. SLPS schools will still offer the sport but it will be played on a recreational level.
“Schools on south side will play against each other and schools on the north side will play against each other,” said Jenson.
Jenson says she gets why they’re doing this but feels seniors and juniors will be at a disadvantage when college scouts being looking.
The district has the 11 schools with baseball programs and just seven with softball programs.
The following schools are affected:
Baseball:
- Carnahan High School of the Future
- Cleveland High School
- Gateway STEM High School
- Metro A&C High School
- Mckinley CLA High School
- Miller High School
- Northwest Law Academy
- Roosevelt High School
- Soldan High School
- Sumner High School
- Vashon High School
Softball:
- Carnahan High School of the Future
- Cleveland High School
- Gateway STEM High School
- Metro A&C High School
- Miller High School
- Roosevelt High School
- Soldan High School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.