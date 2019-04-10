First responders were scrambling to ferry injured people to safety Wednesday after a blast from a suspected gas leak left a Durham, North Carolina, street looking like a war zone, officials and witnesses said.
"Half the block is destroyed," witness Jim Rogalski told CNN via text message. "Lots of injuries. Our office across the street was blown out. It was terrifying. Glass and debris everywhere. No one killed in our office but several injuries -- deep cuts, head lacerations."
Authorities are asking people to avoid the Brightleaf Square area as the fire is still active and an explosion has occurred.
A firefighter was injured while responding to the explosion, according to CNN affiliate WRAL.
"The ceiling tiles and structures collapse(d)," said Rogalski, whose workplace is across the street from where the blast occurred. "Windows blown out a block away. Our office was filled with glass, dust and debris."
A human resources employee told Rogalski and his co-workers that authorities were investigating a gas leak across the street and they should remain inside. About 15 minutes later, they heard what sounded like a bomb, he told CNN.
"The first second was stunned silence, then lots of scream(ing) in the building. Several of us shouted, 'Is anyone hurt?' " he recalled. "The injured were quickly taken to an exit."
Police arrived quickly, within about a minute, and he went outside to find throngs of people and paramedics trying to help the injured. Firefighters soon arrived and pushed everyone back about four blocks in case of another explosion, he said.
"Paramedics pulled writhing people on the street to safety," he said, adding that he saw bystanders using their own shirts to treat injuries.
