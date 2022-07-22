KMOV Is Watching Out for the Kids in our Community!

KMOV and our community partners are rolling up our sleeves to build a fun, safe, outdoor playground for the more than 300 children who are served daily by the Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club.

What was once an old ball diamond at the facility will be transformed over the next few weeks into a magical place for kids ages 5 to 10 to play.

The kids will get to imagine what it will look like, the space will be prepped, and the playground will be installed with the help of PlayPower, Miracle Playsystems and Hutchinson Recreation and Design.

This entire project is being made possible by donations from our community partners BJC HealthCare, CarShield, Scott Credit Union, Jim Butler Automotive Group, Andy’s Seasonings, and Offerpad.

Watch the fun unfold on KMOV.