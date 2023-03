ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Today, St. Louis Bread Company announced it is partnering with Amazon One to add new technology to its loyalty program.

At select stores here in St. Louis, you will be able to use your palm to pay and access your My Panera account.

This is a big milestone as it is the first national restaurant to use Amazon One.

So, once you scan your palm, it will pull up your account for the employee and then you scan your palm again to pay.