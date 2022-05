ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Rihanna is setting up shop in St. Louis!

Savage x Fenty, the singer’s lingerie brand, announced on Instagram six new locations, which include St. Louis and Chicago.

The brand was launched in 2018. It celebrates all body types with lingerie, sleepwear and loungewear up to 4XL.

A location for the store and opening date have not been announced.