TOWN & COUNTRY, Mo. (KMOV) – A store stocked with all kinds of gear for outdoor activities will open its doors Friday in Town & Country.

REI’s second location in the St. Louis area is located off Highway 141 and Clayton Road. The first area store is at The Galleria Mall.

The new store will host a three-day celebration with live music and giveaways starting at 10 a.m. Friday.