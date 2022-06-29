GRANITE CITY, Ill (KMOV) -- News 4 is learning more about the potential closure of the U.S. Steel Plant in Granite City, where nearly 1,000 jobs could be lost.

News 4 heard from the union as it pushes to save the jobs even though the company says staffing levels won’t be immediately impacted.

The company is planning to sell and repurpose the blast furnaces here in granite city and switch to a different type of production for something called pig iron. The company’s release said the transition is not expected to impact immediate staffing levels at Granite City.

The union said this is a scheme to betray local workers. It put out a statement late last night saying in part:

“The announced potential agreement could cause the permanent shut down of the steel making and finishing operations at the granite city works. The result would be the permanent loss of close to one thousand jobs at ‘the mill.’”

Just a few years ago, former President Donald Trump traveled to the plant to celebrate bringing back hundreds of workers after an announcement of tariffs on imported steel.

The Granite City economy has depended on the steel industry for about a century.