ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Certain architectural landmarks immediately spring to mind when thinking of St. Louis. The Gateway Arch, for example, is one of the most recognizable monuments in the U.S., but it’s not the only thing to celebrate on World Architecture Day on Monday, October 2.

Some of the most revered architects have helped build the city, including Frank Lloyd Wright, Louis Sullivan, Theodore Link, Eames and Young and Thomas P. Barnet. Design influences range from French Colonial, German, Early American, Victorian and Modern and represent a wide array of commercial, residential and monumental architecture throughout St. Louis.

One historical building turning heads lately is the old Butler Brothers building at Olive and 17th near CITYPARK.

“We don’t have the mountains, we don’t have California weather, we don’t have the ocean. What we do have is our built environment,” Principal at Trivers Architects Joel Fuoss said.

Ornate lions and intricate brickwork around the old Butler Brothers building look down on those who pass along 17th and Olive.

“This was built in a different era,” Fuoss shared. “In 1906 ornamentation was still celebrated. It still has two of its cornices left. At that time in history ornamentation was something that was really part of the design and that lost favor in the mid-20th century where design became much more streamlined and simpler.”

An artifact of what St. Louis was.

“A lot of this architecture has an emotional response to people of something we don’t necessarily do in the same way anymore,” Fuoss said.

A $130 million renovation project is wrapping up that will take this building that stood vacant for so long and transform it.

The Victor Apartments is the latest success story for Trivers Architects, a firm familiar with giving the region’s structures of the past new life.

Trivers, a local architecture, planning, urban design and interiors firm has 40 years of experience designing government, hospitality, education, business, cultural and civic structures throughout St. Louis. The development is also the result in-part of Missouri’s historic tax credit program – dollars that can be coupled with the nation’s historic tax credit program. Fuoss said this helps developers leverage expenses to take on bolder projects.

“I think when we see the new and the old together, that’s when the magic happens,” Fuoss said.

Built in 1906, The Butler Building was a big part of the garment historic district.



“It's location next to Union Station was pivotal and its ability to get goods in and out of St. Louis." Joel Fuoss with @Trivers_Arch told me. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/ZBXqGWyAdw — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) October 2, 2023

Built in 1906, The Butler Building was a big part of the garment historic district.

“It’s location next to Union Station was pivotal and its ability to get goods in and out of St. Louis,” Fuoss explained. “For the first 50 years of its life, it was used for that purpose to bring goods in and out of St. Louis.”

It fills an entire square city block, with more than 730,000 square feet of usable space. Now enclosed, a courtyard in the middle is carved out to connect the east and west entrances of the complex.

“It was pavers that allowed horses to come in and out and all of these were overhead doors to the building,” Fuoss explained. “So, we just saw this as an opportunity to create a central focus on this.”

It’s the same reason Fuoss and his team at Trivers Architects kept the original loading dock doors as window fixtures.

“Being a warehouse and this shipping and receiving that was so critical to the building, we saw this as an opportunity to not tear these out, let’s just fix them in place, leave them so people see the history, the deterioration, those mechanical moments forever ingrained on that hardware and give some unique definition to this space,” Fuoss said.

Fuoss said for the 384 apartment units, the goal was to create variation for residents.

“Our approach when we come at these projects is to do more with less,” Fuoss shard. “What we mean is using these elements of what’s in the building to create these moments of intrigue and interest.”

In the design phase, Fuoss said there is a commitment to taking pieces of the building’s past to give them purpose to resonate with residents.

“When people come in it’s not just surface-level fashion decision, this is interesting or what’s going on in architecture,” Fuoss explained. “It really has a resonance of something true of what this building is and what it stood for over its history.”

Inside this massive space is a fitness center, lounges, workspaces, game rooms, a golf simulator, and a fireplace. A quick elevator to the roof reveals a pickleball court, a large-scale chess set, and a full-sized pool.

All amenities that benefit from the strong bones of a warehouse built more than 100 years ago.

“What’s wonderful about St. Louis is that we do have so much of this here and a lot of cities would die for the history we have,” Fuoss shared. “And sometimes we take it for granted.”

That’s why Fuoss said to make St. Louis a great destination, we have to elevate and expand our architectural beauty.

“Our environment is only what we make it,” Fuoss explained. “All of these decisions are out there, buildings and structures, framework, and urban planning were all decisions made by humans and so it’s on us to create spaces we want to be in.”

A look at St. Louis’ architectural canvas!



The view of the downtown skyline from the Butler Brothers building. It sat vacant for years, until a $130 million plan gave it new life with hundreds of new apartments. Each has notes of the past and present. @KMOV @Trivers_Arch pic.twitter.com/gkYo8qVjhs — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) October 2, 2023

The building was originally designed by Mauran, Russel, and Garden, who also designed the Railway Exchange building, and much of what we see in Gateway South.

The completion of this second and final phase is set for November.