ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A beloved pizzeria has announced its return to St. Louis.

The news comes more than a month after Happy Joe’s Pizza and Ice Cream announced it was closing its south St. Louis location, which caused a public outcry from many who spent decades celebrating milestones at the location on Watson Road.

New franchisees Heather and Travis Potts said they plan to find the “perfect” location for Happy Joe’s in St. Louis. For now, the national chain’s only local location is in St. Peters. The Potts said they hope to announce their new location in the first quarter of 2023 with a a goal to expand further in Missouri.