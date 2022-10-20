ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Hi-Pointe Drive-In is opening a new spinoff restaurant on Sunday called a Little Hi in Ballwin, Mo.

a Little Hi will be donating 50% of their opening day sales to The Little Bit Foundation, a local non-profit organization whose goal is to help break down barriers to learning for students living in poverty.

The new restaurant will open on Historic Route 66 at 15069 Manchester Rd. The new burger and sandwich place will be the first of its kind for Hi-Point Drive-In.

“It’s a fun-sized version of the OG classic with a shorter menu and drive-up window built for speed,” said co-owner Mike Johson. ”No matter how small our new restaurant is, we will always bring big energy and exceptional food.”

a Little Hi will be open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.