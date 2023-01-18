ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - What is more comforting than a well-made grilled cheese in the comfort of your own home?

Steve’s Meltdown is a new delivery and carryout-only restaurant coming to the Lou on Wednesday. The restaurant will have a rotating menu of five creative grilled cheeses.

The new ghost kitchen concept comes from the team at Steve’s Hot Dogs.

“If there’s one thing our team at Steve’s Hot Dogs does exceptionally well, it’s taking traditional comfort foods to the next level,” said Steve Ewing, co-owner of both concepts.

Here is what will be on the initial menu on launch day:

The Sweet Caroline grilled cheese, made with sourdough bread, topped with Brie, sharp white cheddar, cranberry jam and apple slices, served with cranberry jam for dipping.

The Don Ho grilled cheese, made with sourdough bread, pepper jack cheese, ham, pineapple jelly and a brushing of Steve’s Honey Chipotle BBQ Sauce.

The Forever Young “Adult” grilled cheese is a classic grilled cheese made on sourdough bread with Colby, American and mozzarella cheeses.

That’s Amore grilled cheese is a pizza-inspired sandwich made on ciabatta with both sliced mozzarella and fresh buffalo mozzarella, Parmesan and pepperonis.

Mambo Italiano Caprese grilled cheese is made on a ciabatta bun with pesto, sundried tomatoes and a drizzle of balsamic glaze.

Orders can be made on Steve’s Meltdown’s website or through GrubHub, UberEats and Doordash.