ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The International Institute of St. Louis launched the new Afghan Community Center and Afghan Chamber of Commerce on Friday.

The new building is located at 3611 South Grand Boulevard in Tower Grove South.

The center follows the opening of the Afghan Support Program, which was founded last year by attorney Jerry Schlichter.

“This is a special occasion marking two important steps in the Afghan Support Program,” Schlichter said. “The Afghan Community Center and Chamber of Commerce are just a few of the opportunities the International Institute has in place for Afghan immigrants.”

The center will have resources such as an Afghan newspaper, housing fund, computer coding classes, iPads and cellphones and $15,000 grants to entrepreneurs looking to help make St. Louis a preferred home for Afghan immigrants.