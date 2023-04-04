ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) — St. Louis CITY SC continues building its real estate portfolio in the Downtown West.

The team purchased two buildings along Olive St., across the street from the North End of the Stadium. One was purchased last year for $1.5 million, and the other was bought in February. They are located at 2111 and 2113 Olive St.

The plans for the buildings are not yet clear, but the team said in a statement that they are “excited” by new developments around the team’s brand new stadium.

It’s the latest move in the team’s efforts to bring increased development to the Downtown West neighborhood. Several other organizations are also looking to bring development to the area in the form of new bars and restaurants.

Arnold Stricker is with the local neighborhood association and says that the developments are a strong start in bringing people back to the area.

“The hope is that these areas will just not become islands within themselves,” Stricker said. “All of the safety measures and all of the wonderfulness and the beautification that’s been done will expand to all of the other areas of Downtown.”

The team has long wanted to bring people back to the area not just to work and play but also to live. The City of St. Louis is also working with developers on $200 million more of housing and office space developments.

Brian Hall with Explore St. Louis says part of a larger effort to connect the City’s largest two landmarks, The Gateway Arch and Forest Park, with a continuous corridor of business.

“To have a warm and welcoming downtown core. The experience that’s been catalyzed by CITYPARK and surrounding CITYPARK is part of a movement that’s been taking place over the past decade,” Hall said. “It’s all about a diversified portfolio. We need things happening that’ll attract people to the urban core.”