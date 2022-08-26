BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV) -- Boeing will invest $5 million to help expand the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Center in St. Louis.

The money will be used to fund a 130,000-square-foot state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing facility, accelerate workforce development programs, and grow the region’s talent pipelines and technical and manufacturing abilities. The new facility will be located near the Cortex, NGA West and the Ranken Technical College campus.

The Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Center in St. Louis was established in 2020 by the St. Louis-area economic development and business leaders. Kory Mathews, who is retiring from Boeing this year, will serve as the interim CEO for the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Center in St. Louis.