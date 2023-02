ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One of the St. Louis area’s largest employers is fueling job growth.

Boeing told News 4 they have added more than 930 jobs in the past year. Currently, the company employs over 15,000 people across St. Louis County, St. Charles and Mascoutah.

The update from Boeing follows reports that the company plans to set up two new finance hubs. The company reportedly plans to hire about 10,000 people across the country within the next year.