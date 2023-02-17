ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s a cause for celebration for Barnes-Jewish Hospital, since they have received Magnet recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC).

Magnet recognition is the gold standard for nursing excellence and acknowledgment. Barnes-Jewish Hospital has been maintaining consistent designations since 2003 and is the only adult hospital in Missouri to receive five consecutive designations.

“Our nursing team is absolutely incredible,” said John Lynch, MD, Barnes-Jewish Hospital president. “[ANCC] was thoroughly impressed with every nursing staff member they met, with the quality care our patients receive, and with our culture that supports an environment of teamwork and collaboration.”