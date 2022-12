ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Ballpark Village have a new restaurant in summer of 2023 with the opening of Condado Tacos.

The restaurant area will include a dining room, bar and outdoor patio.

Once open, Condado Tacos plans to be open Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight.

The restaurant will offer vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

This will be the Ohio-based company’s first Missouri location.