ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Balkan Treat Box announced the opening of a new café and event space at Rolling Ridge Nursery in Webster Groves this winter called Telva at The Ridge and The Ridge Room.

Telva at The Ridge will be a café offering Balkan-style dishes like Bosnian style coffee and baklava parfait.

The Ridge Room will be an event space for up to 60 people.

Balkan Treat Box first opened in 2017 as a food truck and opened their first restaurant in 2019.