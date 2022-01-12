4 Degree Guarantee

BEING ACCURATE NEVER FELT SO GOOD!

Each weeknight at 10, Steve guarantees tomorrow’s high temperature. The following weeknight at 6, he announces the results. When Steve’s forecast is within 4 degrees of the actual high, KMOV awards $50 to our 4 Degree charity of the month. Each award is also matched by our partner, Cardinals Care.

TO BE CONSIDERED

Complete the application below Applications are active for 12 months; organizations must reapply annually The application process requires proof of your 501c3 status, and your logo Charities featured on 4 Degree Guarantee cannot reapply for 4 years

HOW DO WE SELECT CHARITIES?

We’re flexible, but we often prioritize organizations based on the following Does the organization address problems unique to our area and/or time? Does the organization serve children? How many people are served locally by the organization? Does the organization’s fundraising calendar align with the month available?

Click here for a list of 4 Degree charities