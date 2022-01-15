On and off COVID-19 mitigations continue to cause confusion across St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Health officials in St. Louis are now asking residents to stay home, avoid large gatherings and consider moving back toward old pandemic ways.
The advice follows a new record high of positive COVID-19 hospitalized patients and leaving residents with mixed opinions and confusion on what they should do. Residents told News 4 they're experiencing confusion and COVID exhaustion after two years of back and forth COVID-19 mitigations.
The City of St. Louis and St. Louis County now both have mask mandates in place. The County Council narrowly voted to bring the mandate back just two weeks ago.
"I'm fine with it. I've gotten very comfortable wearing the mask. I'd rather do what I need to do to stop the pandemic," DeAnn Bingaman said.
Bingaman and her daughter, Erin, spent the afternoon shopping in the Delmar Loop. Both of them wore masks and said they're happy to do so. City and county health experts recommend masking in public and at public venues like restaurants and businesses. However, some St. Louis residents said they're not seeing masking make a difference in COVID-19 case counts.
"I feel like in a way masks prevent the air particles form going a far distance, but I feel like unless you're wearing an N95 mask, the air can go around. So, I don't feel like it's 100 percent effective," Danielle Kemper explained.
Kemper said she's not in favor of mandates or another shutdown. She said she prefers to boost her immune system naturally, like washing her hands well, to prevent disease.
This week, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported record high numbers of positive COVID-19 patients in area hospitals. Every day this week, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has been more than 1,300. That's more positive patients seeking treatment in Metro hospitals than previously in the pandemic. News 4 asked residents if they thought another shutdown was necessary to slow the spread of disease. Many of them said they're opposed.
"It's more than just wearing masks, more than just getting the vaccine, things like that. I think people need to learn to wash their hands properly, and they need to boost their immune systems naturally," Kemper added.
Bingaman said she doesn't want to see a shutdown either.
"I think it might do more harm than good both economically and mentally for people. I think we have to trust that we'll work together to protect each other so we can keep things open," Bingaman said.
For now, St. Louis City and County governments are only mandating masks.
