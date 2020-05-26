(KMOV.com) -- The NHL is moving closer toward a return to play and a formal announcement is expected Tuesday afternoon from the league's commissioner, Gray Bettman.
Update: Bettman has made his announcement. Here are the details.
Monday, the NHL unveiled a detailed protocol for Phase 2 of the league's return-to-play protocol. Phase 2 follows the phase under which the league has been operating since play was suspended in mid-March amid the rise of the coronavirus pandemic in North America. Essentially, the NHL has advised players to self-quarantine during this present Phase 1. Though the league is targeting early June for the implementation of Phase 2, no formal dates have been announced. The topic could be addressed by Bettman Tuesday.
It is expected the details of the NHL draft and draft lottery timing/format will be part of today’s big reveal by the NHL on RTP format(s).— Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) May 26, 2020
Reports indicate that one expectation for Bettman's announcement, slated for 3:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday, will be for the commissioner to formally announce the recent agreement between the NHL and the NHLPA regarding the league's plan to alter the postseason format for the conclusion of the 2019-2020 season. The two sides reportedly agreed to expand the playoff format to 24 teams for this season, a concept which would introduce a play-in round for teams seeded fifth through twelfth in each conference. The play-in round is expected to consist of five-game series, with the winners moving on to the round of 16, where the series length would return to the traditional seven games from years past.
From the NHL: ``National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman will make an announcement today at 4:30 p.m. ET regarding the Return to Play Plan for the 2019-20 NHL season.'' So this is to announce the 24-team format agreement the NHL/NHLPA have signed off on.— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 26, 2020
Under the proposed format, the St. Louis Blues would receive a first-round bye based on their standing among the top four teams in the Western Conference in points earned at the time of the coronavirus shutdown. Instead of participating in a play-in round, the Blues would play a round of games against the other three teams ranked in the Western Conference's top four, which would determine seeding for the round of 16.
