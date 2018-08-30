ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Saint Louis Zooline Railroad is celebrating its 55th anniversary Thursday!
The Emerson Zooline Railroad is the nation’s largest miniature rail line and has carried more than 39 million riders since opening on Aug. 30, 1963. The 20-minute ride goes through tunnels and past animal exhibits while a conductor narrates.
The engines are one-third size replicas of the “Iron Horse,” which was a famous steam locomotive built in 1863.
Tickets for the Zooline Railroad are $7.95 per person and include all day on-off privileges. Children under the age of 2 ride for free.
