ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Saint Louis will transform part of its land in Franklin County into a conservation habitat for American red wolves.
The Zoo plans to have separately secured habitats for 12 mating pairs of wolves on 20 acres of their 355-acre property, known as the Saint Louis Zoo Sears Lehmann, Jr. Wildlife Reserve. The 24 wolves will come from other conservation organizations next year.
“American red wolves are key species,” said Jeffrey Bonner, Ph.D., Dana Brown President and CEO, Saint Louis Zoo. “Once populations are restored, they should create a balanced natural environment, fulfilling their predator-related roles to maintain stability within the ecosystem.”
The campus will not be open to the public so the animals can learn natural survival skills without much human interaction. American red wolves are secretive, elusive animals who are most active after dusk.
