ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Saint Louis Zoo will offer a sensory-friendly evening for their Wild Lights on Dec. 10.
The Zoo’s U.S. Bank of Wild Lights sensory-friendly evening will be for individuals on the autism spectrum and others who may benefit from the experience.
The sensory-friendly night will have quiet areas and trained staff to assist families.
There are a limited number of tickets, which must be purchased in advance.
Click here for more information or to purchase tickets for the Sensory Night.
