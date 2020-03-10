ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Zac Brown Band has canceled the rest of their "The Owl Tour", just days before they were set to take the stage in St. Louis.
The tour was set to make a stop at the Enterprise Center on Thursday.
The band posted the announcement on their Twitter:
March 10, 2020
Fans are asked to keep their tickets as they will be honored on a later date.
Pearl Jam postponed their North American tour, including a stop in St. Louis due to the spread of the virus in the United States.
