(KMOV.com) -- When the pressure is on, it’s nothing to St. Louis native Yuri Collins to put the team on his back and lead the way.
The Billikens survived a close-game Wednesday night against George Mason, with Collins going coast-to-coast and scoring a layup within the last second of the second overtime to make the score 92-90.
“I was just trying to put the ball in the hole,” Collins said. “We wanted to win the game, so I was going to do it however I needed to do it.”
With the help of the sophomore guard, the Billikens are on a four-game win streak, extending their record to 15-6. Collins also recorded a double-double, hitting a season high of 35 points and having 13 assists.
“The ball’s in my hands at all times,” Collins said. “So whatever I got to do to make my team successful I’m going to do it.”
Billikens’ head coach Travis Ford spoke highly of the St. Louis native.
“We have an extreme amount of confidence and trust into Yuri,” Ford said. “I think not just for me but for all of the staff, players, everybody has confidence in him.”
Collins and The Billikens will host Dayton at home on Saturday at 1 p.m. Earlier during the season, they lost to the Flyers 68-63.
"We watched some film on them, and they just punked us," Collins said. "But we're a different team, and we're going to show them something different this time around."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.