ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Is this taking things too far?
St. Louis' fresh popsicle truck, Poptimism, introduced an interesting treat to their lineup this week.
A provel popsicle.
The pop was available last weekend at The St. Louis-Style Pizza Festival on the Hill.
In the post, the pop is described as “way better than you’d think. We made a provel ice cream base and added some honey, which created a cheesecake-like pop that tastes like home.”
Provel is an American cheese, produced through a combination of many different cheeses, mainly cheddar, swiss and provolone.
Want to know where Poptimism's cute little truck, "Toto", will be next? Follow them on Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.