ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A YouTuber is getting noticed for posting a lengthy video inside an abandoned part of Lambert Airport.
The man who made the video told News 4 he works for an airport vendor. Lambert officials say he's not a security threat, but they are investigating the video.
The airport learned about it in the last 24 hours.
The video is now gaining traction on social media.
