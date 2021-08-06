ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Tuesday’s St. Louis County Council meeting is back on YouTube after being previously removed for violating Google’s terms on COVID-19 misinformation.
Around 100 people showed up to Tuesday night's St. Louis County Council meeting to discuss a mask mandate that has been the center of controversy.
At Tuesday’s meeting more than 40 people signed up to talk. Many of them yelled at council members and voiced opinions against a mask mandate.
In a statement to News 4, a YouTube spokesperson wrote: “Upon further review, we’re reinstating the St. Louis Council meeting video. We have policies in place to allow content that might otherwise violate our COVID-19 misinformation policies as long as it includes educational, documentary, scientific, or artistic (EDSA) context. In line with our EDSA policies, the video is available again on YouTube.”
News 4 has not heard back from the St. Louis County Council regarding the back and forth.
