ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- If you’re a cord cutter and use YouTube TV as an alternative, you won’t be able to watch Cardinals and Blues game beginning February 29.
YouTube TV made the announcement on Twitter that they could not reach an agreement with Sinclair, the owner of Fox Regional Sports Networks.
“We do not take this decision lightly. This is a reflection of the rising cost of sports content,” YouTube TV said in a tweet. “You may have noticed several other TV services have also decided to remove Fox Regional Sports Networks from their lineups.”
Those other services include Sling TV and fuboTV. Both services cited the rising costs.
