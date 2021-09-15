ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Tuesday night’s St. Louis County Council meeting has been removed from YouTube over COVID-19 misinformation.
This is the third time a county council meeting has been removed from the video platform.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Tuesday’s St. Louis County Council meeting is back on YouTube …
YouTube has said its misinformation policies generally bar content “that contradicts local health authorities’ or the World Health Organization’s medical information about COVID-19.”
