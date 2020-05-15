ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The soccer fields around St. Louis have been empty the last couple of months, and although nobody is rushing to get kids back into game scenarios, there are some new guidelines to begin practicing again.
And while kids might be ready to play, some parents have questions.
“My only concern would be who has been tested and the fact we know social distancing will be hard,” said father Juan Mason. “It's a group sport.”
In response the Missouri Youth Soccer Association is implementing new guidelines to begin practicing again. All players must stay six feet apart and coaches should ask if anyone is running a temperature or has a persistent cough. Also, no hands are allowed to touch the ball, even for the goalie.
Scrimmaging will not be allowed.
While older players might be expected to maintain six feet of distance, but younger players pose a bigger challenge.
“It’s got to be a collaborative effort,” said Jeff Muhr with the MYSA. “We’re talking to club leadership. It’s got to be them. Coaches and parents and players have to have an understanding. Parents need to talk with their kids.”
Muhr said it might be late June or July before players and parents see a more normal-looking game on the field.
In the meantime, coaches are also advised to make sure they have hand sanitizer and wipes on hand at practices and only coaches should handle equipment like cones and goals.
