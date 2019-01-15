ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A bar at St. Louis Lambert International Airport is in the running for USA Today’s Best Airport Bar.

Three Kings Public House has four locations: The Delmar Loop, Des Peres, South County and in Terminal 2 at the airport.

Three Kings

Voters are allowed to vote online once per day through Jan. 28 for their favorite airport bar.

