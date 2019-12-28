ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- More than a dozen locations in St. Louis are licensed to grow medical marijuana.
The Department of Health says dispensary licenses will be issued by the end of January.
News 4 spoke to Missouri medical marijuana advocates to answer some of the questions still surrounding the change.
"We anticipate that the first time a Missouri patient will be able to walk into a licensed dispensary will be late spring, early summer next year because of course these facilities have to get built out, they have to get inspected by the Missouri Department of Health to make sure they are safe and secure, and of course there is the grow cycle for marijuana," said Jack Cardetti of New Approach Missouri.
There will be an estimated 192 dispensaries throughout Missouri.
Where will the dispensaries be located?
"What we've required is there be at least 24 per Congressional District..In St. Louis, of course, there would have to be 24 dispensaries in District One essentially the City of St. Louis," said Dan Viets with Missouri NORML.
What happens if use medical marijuana and your employer has you take a drug test?
"If they choose they could actually discipline or terminate employment of an employee who is using cannabis legally," Viets added.
If you are a certified patient, the Department of Health recommends carrying your card in case you get pulled over.
Over 25,000 patients have been certified so far, officials say.
The Department of Health says it can always issue more license down the road if necessary to keep up with the demand.
