ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Six Flags St. Louis will let you in for free Saturday if you’re wearing long underwear.
The first 50 people to show up at the park between 1:00 and 2:00 p.m. on Dec. 7 in their long underwear to participate in the Polar Coaster Challenge will get in for free, other participants in their long underwear will pay just $12.07 to enter. The Polar Coaster Challenge will include an early ride time on American Thunder, free hot chocolate, cookies and a meet and greet with their Polar Coaster Bear.
After 2 p.m., all Polar Coaster Challenger participants can enjoy Holiday in the Park until 9 p.m.
If you don’t want to participate in the challenge, or don’t have long underwear, you can bring a new, unused cold weather item to purchase a $12.07 park ticket from 1-6 p.m.
Six Flags St. Louis said their discounted park admission price was selected because Myles Stanfield, the man who created the popular two-piece underwear design, patented the product on 12-7-1915.
Click here for more details on the Polar Coaster Long Underwear Challenge.
