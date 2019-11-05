ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Here's a list of events held by municipalities around the metro area in celebration of Veterans Day this weekend:
Saturday:
The St. Louis Veterans Day Observance will kick off on Saturday, November 9 with the St. Patrick Center 4th Annual Veterans Day 5K Run/Walk at 9 a.m. at Soldiers Memorial at 1315 Chestnut. A special ceremony will follow at 10:30. The 36th Annual Veterans Day Parade starts at noon.
Sunday:
Maplewood residents who served during WWI will be honored in Richmond Heights at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 10. The special ceremony will be at the Mid-County Veterans Memorial Gazebo, on the front lawn of the Richmond Heights Community Center and Memorial Library, 8001 Dale Ave. in Richmond Heights.
The City of Florissant Veterans Parade kicks off on Sunday, November 10 at 1 p.m. outside of Bangert Park.
Monday:
The Gateway Arch is offering a fee-free day on Veterans Day. The $3 entrance fee will be waived for everyone who visits the arch.
St. Charles County will host a Veterans Day Ceremony at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 11 at Veterans Tribute Park, 1031 Kisker Road in Weldon Spring.
The Veterans Day Ceremony in St. Peters will kick off at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 11, outside City Hall at 1 St. Peters Center Blvd.
The Belleville 21st Annual Veterans Day Ceremony will take place on Monday, November 11 at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Monument in Belleville’s downtown Public Square.
O’Fallon, Illinois will kick off Veterans Day with a monument ceremony on Monday, November 11 at 11 a.m. at the Veteran’s Monument, 737 East Wesley Drive. The Annual Veteran’s Day Parade will follow at 2 p.m. at the O’Fallon Community Park.
