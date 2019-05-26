(KMOV.com) -- The last Monday of every May, people around the country pay tribute to those who died serving the military.
Here's a list of services to honor those we lost around our area:
- The 45th annual University City Memorial Day Run kicks off at 7:30 a.m. Monday.
- Both the 5 and the 10K start in front of the University City Public Library.
- There is an additional 1 mile Fun Run for kids and parents starting around 9:30 a.m. from the same location.
- The event benefits The Green Center, U City in Bloom and the University City Library
- Alton, Illinois celebrates its 152nd anniversary of the Memorial Day Parade this year.
- The celebration starts at 10 a.m. at Alton Middle School, 2200 College Ave.
- The public is asked to bring lawn chairs.
- The first parade took place in 1868, just three years after the end of the Civil War.
- Soldiers Memorial Military Museum in downtown St. Louis will host its first Memorial Day ceremony since its three-year, $30 million renovations.
- The names of 554 St. Louisans who lost their lives will be announced and soon engraved in the Court of Honor.
- The ceremony will include a flag raising and a flag for each of the 554 St. Louisans will be placed in the grass in the Court of Honor.
- St. Charles native Master Sgt. Matthew Sims will be the featured speaker at the annual St. Peters Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony on Monday.
- The free event is scheduled from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Veteran Memorial at St. Peters City Hall at 1 St. Peters Centre Blvd.
- The public is asked to bring lawn chairs.
- The Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery will host a Memorial Day Program starting at 10 a.m. Monday in South St. Louis County.
- Executive Director of the National Cemetery Administration Ame Callahan will be the keynote speaker.
- The program will be held at the Old Flag Circle.
- The City of Manchester is hosting a special Memorial Day event on Monday beginning at 10 a.m. at the City's Veterans Memorial in Margaret Stoecker Park.
- A special appearance of a bald eagle will be brought by the World Bird Sanctuary.
- American Legion Post Commander Michael Beasley will deliver the main address.
- The event is located at 222 Henry Ave., Manchester.
- Memorial Day services at the Alton National Cemetery will begin at 6 p.m. at 600 Pearl Street.
- LTC Darrell Hamilton will be the keynote speaker.
