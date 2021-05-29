ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- People across the country pay tribute to those who died serving the military the last Monday of every May.
Here's a list of services to honor those we lost on in the St. Louis area:
- The Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery already placed American flags at several gravesites. The cemetery will host a small ceremony o Memorial Day but will be closed to the public.
- St. Lucas United Church of Christ will host a celebration at 9 a.m. Monday at 11735 Denny Road in south St. Louis County. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public.
- St. Peters will host an online celebration starting at 10 a.m. at this link. The program will also air on Charter Spectrum Channel 992 and U-Verse Channel 99 at 10 a.m.
- The University City Memorial Day Run will be in waves this year. The first wave will start at 7 a.m. Click here for more info.
- The City of Florissant is hosting a celebration at 1 p.m. at the James J. Eagan Center.
- Soldiers Memorial will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Memorial Day. The names of the 1,072 individuals memorialized will be read at 10 a.m. Free one-hour tours will be offered at 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3:30 p.m.
