ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – “Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic” is coming to the Stifel Theatre in March.
In the show, Elmo is inspired to learn a magic trick and embarks on an extraordinary journey, during which he learns its okay to make mistakes and that magic can be found anywhere when you believe in yourself and the power of what’s yet to be.
The show will also have Cookie Monster and Gonger uncovering the science of baking, Abby Cadabby experiencing the transformative abilities of caterpillars, Big Bird learning shadow puppetry, Rosita orchestrating beats using everyday objects and Grover mixing up the pigment power of three primary colors. There will also be high energy dance numbers.
Tickets start at $15 and are available starting Nov. 12. The show will run March 27-29, 2020. Click here for more details or to purchase tickets.
