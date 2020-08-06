ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Are you interested in donating to small theatres and potentially winning a virtual hangout with St. Louisans Sterling K. Brown or Jon Hamm?
Your donation to the newly created Small Professional Theatre Sustainment Fund will get you entered into a drawing for the chance for the virtual hangout. A donation of $75 gets you into a drawing with 50 chances.
You could win a hangout with Brown, Hamm as well as Sam McMurray, who was in Freaks and Geeks; Cory Finley, who recently directed HBO’s Bad Education; Beau Willimon, creator of House of Cards; and Neil LaBute.
The Small Professional Theatre Sustainment Fund was launched by the St. Louis Actors’ Studio to help small theatres survive the pandemic.
“The federal government has offered some help, but small professional theaters are not in line for major funding and the existing funding that relies on tax dollars is vanishing,” said William Roth, Founder and Artistic Director of the St. Louis Actors’ Studio.
To learn more about the virtual hangout, click here.
To donate to the fund, click here.
