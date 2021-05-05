It's been a question for some time now will people need another dose of the vaccine and if so, when?
The Chief Science Officer for the Biden Adminsitration told Congress last month that boosters are likely at some point. With the focus still being on getting people their first and second doses, at some point we'll see that booster shot.
The three main vaccine manufacturers - Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson - have plans for an additional shot in smaller doses. Moderna will begin trials combining the COVID vaccine with the seasonal flu shot. There's also a conscious effort to not rely as much on needles and syringes for the booster. That could mean a pill form or even patches.
So when? After doing some digging, news four learned that sometime after those six months, a person's immunity to the virus will drop off. It could be a year after, maybe three. But enough time hasn't passed to actually know.
"I do anticipate all these vaccines kind of having different points where they hit that peak, and then you see a drop in the immunity," said Dr. William Hartman of University of Wisconsin-Madison Health.
Researchers also say that a surge in variants could mean we need boosters sooner.
