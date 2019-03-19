ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A local competition is aiming to make your four-legged friend the next Catrick Swayze or Catalie Portman.
The Animal House Cat Rescue & Adoption Center is partnering with Cinema St. Louis for Cat Clips: A Competition in Cuteness.
The competition, which is in its second year, allows people to submit videos of their cats for a chance to win $250. Submitted videos must be a maximum of 120 seconds, contain no profane language or offensive imagery and have a production date no earlier than 2011.
The submission deadline is March 21, 2019.
All proceeds from the event support Animal House in the rescue and healing of cats and kittens.
Click here for more details.
