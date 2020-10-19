ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Public Schools welcomed some of its youngest students back to the classroom Monday.
Students are returning in a phased approach, with grades 3-6 returning a week from Monday, and Pre-K through second grade returning on October 19.
Students at Mullanphy Elementary got off the bus to cheering teachers and staff.
Despite the return to the building, virtual learning still remains an option for parents.
"Especially with young children, academically we feel like we can better help them with their reading skills and math skills when we have them in person," said Mullanphy Elementary principal Kelli Casper.
Students and staff must wear masks at all times and all classrooms will be disinfected at the end of each day.
