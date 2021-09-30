ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- This week, Pfizer is one step closer to seeking approval for its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11, after submitting data from clinical trials to the Food and Drug Administration.
The data, according to the company, shows "robust" antibody response within children included in the age group and "favorable" safety outcomes based on those who took part in the clinical trials.
Clinical Research Professionals in Chesterfield enrolled 110 kids as part of the Pfizer study, adding to the more than 2,200 children nationwide that took part.
Two of the participants are sisters, Anna Kate Musiek, 11, and Ella Musiek, 8. After watching their older sister, Emma, take part in the teenage clinical trial earlier this year, they decided they wanted to take part.
"I wanted to do it because if I could get vaccinated earlier I could be safer to play sports and things and be with my friends sooner than if I waited," said Anna Kate.
After enrolling, the girls had blood drawn before their first dose was administered. Following the first dose, the two kept a diary to document any symptoms they experienced.
"I had a headache after each shot but other than that felt fine," said Anna Kate.
Her sister, Ella, said her arm was sore after both shots but quickly got better.
"It was a no brainer for us, but certainly for many people they probably have more apprehension than we do and we went and did it," said Eric Musiek, the girls' father. "So, I'm proud of them that they wanted to do it. We didn't have to twist anyone's arm."
Emma, 13, found out she received the placebo in July after her study was unblinded. Soon after, she decided to receive the actual vaccine.
"I just hope it can get us back to normal," she said.
Eric Musiek said he and his wife are both physicians and received their vaccines as soon as they were available. They didn't question the safety of the vaccine for children, he said, confident in the data that was published on older age groups.
"We were very much in favor of them getting vaccinated both for their safety and their everyday life. They play soccer, didn't want them missing games, missing school," he said.
Anna Kate and Ella will find out if they received the placebo or vaccine later this fall, if Pfizer is granted emergency use authorization by the FDA.
