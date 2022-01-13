BELLEVILLE (KMOV.com) -- A young mother is being remembered and honored after losing her life in a fire in Belleville on Tuesday. The victim has been identified as Kirsten Tompkins.
Her son, who is almost 3 years old, and dog were rescued from the fire by firefighters, according to the Belleville fire chief.
"She was the most fun-loving, caring, selfless person I've ever met," said Frankie Boedeker, who was married to Tompkins.
Now, Boedeker is filled with mixed emotions as he is relieved their son is okay after being checked out for smoke inhalation, but devastated by the death of Tompkins.
"Malcom had been moved to Memorial (hospital) in Belleville and they hadn’t even identified him yet and I had to say 'The baby pulled from the fire is mine.'" said Boedeker. He went on to share about the moment he found out Kirsten had died. "I had a lot of hope that it wasn’t her or there was a mistake."
The young mother and Army veteran is being remembered for all she did for others.
"She was in the Illinois National Guard. She tried to do as much as she could for her country," said Boedeker.
Kirsten's friends said her little boy was the center of her world. Her uncle set up a GoFundMe in her honor.
The Belleville Fire Department said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. The coroner says the preliminary investigation indicates Tompkins died from smoke inhalation.
