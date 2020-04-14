ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Emily Shands is a nurse in the intensive care unit at Mercy Hospital and works in the COVID unit. She's asking other 20-somethings like her to not meet in groups and follow social distancing guidelines. She said, if not for their sake, for their parents' sake.
"That's the biggest group it's hitting. That's who I see the most. At least take that into consideration. I don't want to have to take care of your parents, but I will if I have to," said Shands.
Shands attended John Burroughs High School and graduated from Texas Christian University in 2019 with a degree in nursing. She's been a nurse less than a year but volunteered to work with COVID-19 patients.
"I saw some really strong, dedicated co-workers go at it head on and I said if they're doing it I can do it too. And so I jumped in and I'm really glad I did," Shands said.
Shands said COVID patients' condition can change rapidly so her job keeps her on her toes. She said she's used her own cellphone to help patients stay in contact with loved ones because hospitals currently don't allow any visitors. She said it means a lot for patients to get encouragement from family and friends.
"The anxiety is high. Going into work you're anxious about what you're going to come in contact with, what you're going to bring home from work," Shands said.
She admits that there are anxieties and fears from working with COVID-19 patients. But she believes someone has to step up to care for them and she's glad she did.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.