SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A young girl was hit by a car in South City Friday afternoon.
The accident happened just after 3:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Schiller in the Bevo neighborhood.
The girl was conscious and breathing when police arrived. The driver remained on the scene.
