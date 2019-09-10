SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A young child was accidentally shot in the back in south St. Louis Tuesday evening, according to authorities.
The shooting happened in the 4200 block of Nebraska Ave. around 6:45 p.m.
Initial reports from St. Louis police said the child's injuries appeared to be non-life threatening. News 4 has asked for an update, but have not had a response.
An official told News 4 the child who was shot is 6-years-old, but neighbors on the scene said the child is actually younger. News 4 asked police for an update, but have not heard back.
Police originally said the child is a girl, but neighbors on the scene told News 4 the child is a boy. News 4 is waiting to hear back from police.
Investigators were the scene for nearly three hours Tuesday evening.
